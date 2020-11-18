1/1
Virgil L. Marcum
Virgil L. Marcum

Dunkirk - Virgil L. Marcum, age 86, Dunkirk, died Tuesday November 17, 2020 at Parker Health Care & Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Bulan, Kentucky on November 25, 1933 and lived most of his life in Dunkirk. Virgil was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and a recipient of the Purple Heart and Bronze Star with Valor. He worked for the City of Dunkirk 25 years before retiring and went on to work at the Dunkirk I.O.O.F. Cemetery as a groundskeeper for 15 years. A lifelong musician, he played guitar professionally in working bands for over 30 years. Virgil was a life member of American Legion Post 227, Dunkirk, past Commander of American Legion Post 401, Redkey, life member and past Commander of V.F.W. Post 7081, Dunkirk, and D.A.V., Hartford City.

Survivors include his adult children: Rosa Daugherty (husband: Byron), Redkey, Bradley A. Marcum (wife: Krishna), Lebanon, Connie Jewel (husband: Dennis), KY, Virgil L. Marcum, Jr., KY, Kenneth Marcum (wife: Martha), KY, David Marcum (wife: Sue), KY, and Karla, HI; 2 brothers: Eugene Marcum (wife: Katie), AL, and George M. Marcum, Jr., OH; 4 sisters: Donna, OH, Kathy, OH, Mary Ellen, OH, and Janie, FL; 23 grandchildren including Joshua Marcum, Charles Daugherty, Jason Daugherty, Kyle Marcum, Ashley Marcum, and Carter Marcum; several great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Classie Marie Marcum, who died in 2015; infant son: Danny Lee Marcum; daughter: Judy Boyd; father: George M. Marcum, Sr.; mother: Alpha M. (Harvey) Noel; brother: Richard King, and sister: Linda.

Services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will follow at the Dunkirk I.O.O.F. Cemetery with military rites by Veterans of Delaware County Honor Guard.

Visiting hours are Saturday from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.








Published in The Star Press from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
