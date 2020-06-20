Virginia Aleene Ryder



Muncie - Virginia Aleene Ryder, 84, went to her Heavenly home early Tuesday morning at The Woodlands.



She was born April 4, 1936 in Chanute, TN and was the daughter of the late Hilery & Ida (Smith) Beaty.



Virginia loved crocheting and cooking for her family, shopping and traveling including fishing trips to Dale Hollow Lake with Art and family. She was the former owner of Ginny's Café. Her most recent occupation was a nail technician. In her later years John and "Ginny " loved spending winters in Arcadia, Florida.



Virginia is survived by her children, Mark O. May of Anderson, Larry May and his wife Sarah of Muncie and Ruth Jackson of Muncie; three step children Leslie Ryder, Todd Ryder of Mississippi and Johnny Ryder of Indianapolis; two sisters Lenola Barber and Judy Rice both of Albany, KY.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband; Arthur O. May. second husband John Ryder, a brother Charlie Beaty and two sisters Oveadean Beaty and Evelyn Jones.



Arrangements are being handled privately and entrusted to the care of The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.



Online condolences may be made at www.meeksmortuary .com









