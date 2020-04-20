|
|
Virginia Ann "Ginny" Peckinpaugh
Indianapolis - Virginia Ann "Ginny" Peckinpaugh,76 of Indianapolis passed away on April 13,2020 after waging a brave battle with ALS.
Ginny was born in Delaware County on Jan. 13, 1944 to George and Hilma (Pence) Peckinpaugh. Ginny graduated from Daleville High School, Ball State University (BS, Education) and Butler University (MS Education). She was a teacher of physical education and home economics, retiring after 30 years from the Indianapolis Public School System. Ginny loved sports, participating in them in school long before Title IX, coaching them and watching them. She continued her interest in sports playing golf and tennis until ALS prevented her from doing so. She was a 10yr. member of 4-H participating in food and clothing and was an accomplished seamstress. She also exhibited/showed brown swiss cows and once won the title of "Miss Brown Swiss". She also had a love of animals and rescued many. She also loved gardening and nature and became a master gardener while working for Indy parks Dept.
Ginny was preceded in death by her parents and niece Vanessa Peckinpaugh Porter. She is survived by her spouse of 22 yrs. Lynda Burrello, Brothers Darrel (Clare) Peckinpaugh, Noel (Barbara) Peckinpaugh, and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life will be held July 18,2020 at 11am at Washington Park North Funeral Center, 2706 Kessler Blvd., West Drive, Indianapolis, In 46228.
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020