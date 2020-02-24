|
Virginia Lee (Dean) Rodgers
Muncie - Virginia Lee (Dean) Rodgers, 90, of Muncie, passed away on February 22, 2020, at Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born on November 26, 1929, in Anderson to the late Virgil and Lillian (Johnston) Dean.
Jenny worked at Westview Animal Clinic where her love of animals proved positive, then Scotts Variety Store, and then alongside her husband, Dale, at Dar Machine & Manufacturing, Inc. Jenny retired in 1995. Jenny also loved to read the Muncie Star and News newspaper every day while sipping on coffee. She was a member of Selma United Methodist Church. Jenny was also a member of the Lions Club where she and Dale participated in transportation duties for those with sight impairments.
Jenny was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend that will be missed by many. Those include her loving children: Julie Feuston, Jerry Downham, and Michael Downham; step-daughter, Rita Rodgers; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jenny was preceded in death by her parents; father of her children, Lex Downham, Jr.; second husband, Dale A. Rodgers; step-son, Dana Rodgers; step-daughter, Donna Rodgers; grandson, Eric Cole; sisters: Norma Wooster and Martha Birge; and daughter-in-law, Linda Downham.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2020, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie, with the funeral service immediately following at 7:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, private to the family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020