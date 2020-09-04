Virginia Louise Perry
DeSoto - Mrs. Virginia Louise Perry, 95, formerly of DeSoto, IN passed away Thursday September 3, 2020 at Albany Health Care & Rehabilitation Center. Virginia was born in Fulton, Kentucky on Dec. 12, 1924 to the late Joseph H. and Stella (Oliver) Howard. After graduating Fulton City High School and continuing her education at Murry State University, she returned to Fulton, KY. She was a member and long-term treasurer of the First Christian Church which was very dear to her. While in DeSoto Virginia attended DeSoto United Methodist Church. Noted for her bookkeeping skills, Virginia was employed by Pure Milk and the Fulton County Health Department among other Fulton businesses. She was a devoted mother and avid homemaker who enjoyed reading, needlework, and her grandchildren.
Virginia moved from Fulton to DeSoto in 2007 to be closer to her daughter, Cynthia P. Prince (husband: Greg), Albany, IN; grandchildren: Ryan Prince (wife: Kim), Winona Lake, IN, Seth Prince Indianapolis, IN, Luke Prince, Muncie, IN, Heather Prince, Albany, IN and great-grandson: Chase Prince, Winona Lake, IN.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Guy H. Perry; son: Robert Guy Perry; brothers: Harold F. Howard and Harry E. Howard; sister: Helen Howard, and nephew: Hilliard H. Howard.
Services will be 3 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service. Burial will take place at a later date in Fairview Cemetery, Fulton, KY.
Visiting hours will be held Sunday from 2 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to DeSoto United Methodist Church, 6309 North 500 East, Muncie, IN 47303 or First Christian Church, 108 Carr St., Fulton, KY 42041. Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com
