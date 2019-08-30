|
|
Virginia M. Johnson
- - Virginia M. Johnson, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Bethel Pointe Health and Rehabilitation.
She was born on May 5, 1925 in Muncie, the daughter of Edward and Flossie (Conner) Howe. Virginia graduated Yorktown High School in 1943. She worked at Durham and then at Ontario before being employed at Ball State dining service for 21 years. She was also the Director of Delaware County Senior Citizens Center for several years.
Virginia married the love of her life, Dawson E. Johnson on March 10, 1948. Her friendly spirit made her many friends. She loved her family and faith and attended Mt. Olive Church.
Survivors include her sister in law Myrnajean Howe; nephew Richard Howe niece, Patricia (Mike) Dunica; nephews, Robert (Shirley), Shannon (Phyliss), Virgil (Mary), Darrell, Rodney (Becky) Johnson; great nephews, Rick Howe, Garrett (Kendra) Howe; great nieces, Tracy (Craig) Schroder, Cindy Howe, Gina (David) Mauck, great-great nephew, Lane Howe; great-great nieces, Ashley (Linder) Richardson, Ella Mauck, Addison Howe and Charlie Jo Howe; great-great-great nephew, Silas Richardson; and great-great-great niece Timber Richardson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Richard E. Howe; nephews, Ralph and Ray Johnson; and niece, Loretta Ambrosetti.
Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Rd., Muncie, IN. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 30, 2019