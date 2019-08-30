Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Mt Pleasant Chapel
7901 W Isanogel Rd
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 287-1400
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Mt Pleasant Chapel
7901 W Isanogel Rd
Muncie, IN 47304
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Mt Pleasant Chapel
7901 W Isanogel Rd
Muncie, IN 47304
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia M. Johnson


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia M. Johnson Obituary
Virginia M. Johnson

- - Virginia M. Johnson, 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Bethel Pointe Health and Rehabilitation.

She was born on May 5, 1925 in Muncie, the daughter of Edward and Flossie (Conner) Howe. Virginia graduated Yorktown High School in 1943. She worked at Durham and then at Ontario before being employed at Ball State dining service for 21 years. She was also the Director of Delaware County Senior Citizens Center for several years.

Virginia married the love of her life, Dawson E. Johnson on March 10, 1948. Her friendly spirit made her many friends. She loved her family and faith and attended Mt. Olive Church.

Survivors include her sister in law Myrnajean Howe; nephew Richard Howe niece, Patricia (Mike) Dunica; nephews, Robert (Shirley), Shannon (Phyliss), Virgil (Mary), Darrell, Rodney (Becky) Johnson; great nephews, Rick Howe, Garrett (Kendra) Howe; great nieces, Tracy (Craig) Schroder, Cindy Howe, Gina (David) Mauck, great-great nephew, Lane Howe; great-great nieces, Ashley (Linder) Richardson, Ella Mauck, Addison Howe and Charlie Jo Howe; great-great-great nephew, Silas Richardson; and great-great-great niece Timber Richardson.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her brother, Richard E. Howe; nephews, Ralph and Ray Johnson; and niece, Loretta Ambrosetti.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Rd., Muncie, IN. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Mt Pleasant Chapel
Download Now