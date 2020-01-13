|
Virginia R. Cross (Ginny)
Muncie - It is with great sadness, Virginia R. Cross (Ginny), 88, passed away peacefully to God's loving hands on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in Muncie, IN at Morrison Woods Nursing Home. She was born in Muncie, on March 22, 1931, the daughter of O.C. and Waneda (Waters) Plymale, Sr.
A lifelong resident of Muncie, Virginia attended Cowan High School and graduated in 1949, later attending Indiana Business College. In 1953, she married the love of her life Harold E. Cross. Together they raised two children. Virginia sold Sarah Coventry jewelry, and traveled and worked for Schiller's Millinery and Kmart Corporation for many years before retiring as a receiving clerk from Kmart in New Castle, IN. She also was a past president of the Social Order of Beauceant, Muncie Chapter. She was a member of Old Town Hill Southern Baptist Church where she shared her love of God.
She leaves behind her loving and devoted husband Harold E. Cross of 67 years; a son Garold L. Cross and his wife Elizabeth of Muncie, IN; a daughter Ginger S. Middleton of Richmond, IN. Grandchildren: Dustin Romack and his wife Andrea of Muncie, IN; Laurencine Romack (wife of Rob) Pittsburgh, PA; Cara Middleton of Richmond, IN. Six great grandchildren: Kaitlin Romack, Ryan Romack, Nicolas Romack, Renee Romack, Gabriella Romack, Autumn Romack. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother O.C. Plymale, Jr. and grandson, Robin (Rob) Romack.
Services will be 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Old Town Hill Southern Baptist Church with Pastor David Harrold and Pastor Bruce Reynolds officiating. Virginia will be laid to rest at Gardens of Memory Cemetery, to be beside her parents once again at a later date.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday at the church.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020