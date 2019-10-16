|
Vivian B. Singer
Muncie - Vivian B. Singer, 91, went to be with Lord Monday, October 14, 2019 at her residence.
Vivian was born June 3, 1928, the daughter of Ivan and Mary (Boyd) Bogue. She met her husband, Paul Singer, in the 7th grade and they have been childhood sweethearts ever since. They married on July 4, 1945. Vivian graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1946.
Vivian began working for the Muncie Public Library as a teenager, and then took at job at Marhoefer's Packing Plant. She later worked as an Accountant for Marsh Supermarkets. Mrs. Singer retired from the Kennedy Branch of the Muncie Public Library.
Mrs. Singer loved reading books and especially reading to children at Story Hour at the Kennedy Library. She also enjoyed crocheting and loved to cook. Vivian spent lots of time with her husband and family at the lake cottage at Indian chain of Lakes near Wolcotville.
Mrs. Singer is survived by a daughter, Janet Bennett; seven grandchildren, Chris Deilkes (Morgan), Staci Robinson (fiancé, Rich Chipps), Heather Walsh (Don), Crysta Borden (Matt), Rebecca Sherwood (Don), Jessica Masters, and John Singer (significant other, Jessica Rector); many great grandchildren; a brother, Ron Bogue (significant other, Sheila Lee); and several cousins.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Singer; a son, Steven Singer; a daughter, Paula Jones; and a son-in-law, Kenneth Bennett.
Family and friends may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 10:00 am until service time at 12:00 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019.
Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington St. Chapel, with Rev. John Tyner officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 50 East 91st Street, Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019