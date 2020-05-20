|
Vivian Jean (Younts) Armstrong
Fishers - Vivian Jean (Younts) Armstrong, 88, of Fishers, IN, formerly of Dunkirk, IN, passed away Monday, May 18th, 2020 peacefully at Allisonville Meadows. Vivian was born in Dunkirk, IN, on March 20, 1932 a daughter of the late Ruth (Denney) and Norman Younts. She was a 1950 graduate of Dunkirk High School and a devoted wife and mother. Vivian was the widow of Marvin N. Armstrong who she happily married on April 14, 1951 and sadly lost in 1999. She was a member of Sugar Grove United Methodist Church, Women's Bible Study, and an avid bowler, winning her division in the Seniors Championship in Reno Nevada. Vivian had a gentle spirit, an outstanding moral compass and was noted for the amazing care that she gave to her husband Marvin throughout his final days. She is survived by 3 sons; Steve Armstrong (wife Karen) of Noblesville, IN, Jeff K. Armstrong (wife Brenda) of Pittsboro, IN, David W. Armstrong (wife Laura) of Oklahoma City, OK, 2 grandchildren; Stacy L. Scarlett (husband Shane), Brendan Moore (wife Leah), and 5 great grandchildren; Kylee Scarlett, Ashlee Scarlett, Tristan Armstrong, Dominic Armstrong, and Bennet Moore. Vivian was preceded in death by her parents, husband Marvin, special companion Jack Kreps, sister Norma J. Scott (husband Robert), and grandson Chad S. Armstrong. Friends are invited to call Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 10 AM to 12 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Redkey Chapel. A private family funeral service will follow with Pastor Chris Nelson officiating. Burial will be held in Dunkirk IOOF Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Jay County . Please be assured that for your health & safety all CDC, Government and Local Health Department recommendations and guidelines are followed (maximum of 25 people at one time, masks are to be worn while in attendance, social distancing is clearly marked, hand washing stations and sanitizers available, extra cleaning and disinfecting measures have been taken). Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries.
Published in The Star Press from May 20 to May 22, 2020