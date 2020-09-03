1/1
Vivian L. Hollowell
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian L. Hollowell

Dunkirk - Vivian L. Hollowell, age 89, Dunkirk, died Wednesday September 2, 2020 at home following an illness. Born August 5, 1931 in Dunkirk, she was the daughter of Everett W. & Mary E. (Grunden) Hultz. She graduated from Dunkirk High School, was a homemaker, and worked for a short time as a secretary at Stewart Bros. Furniture, Dunkirk. Vivian was a longtime active member of Dunkirk Calvary United Methodist Church where she served many roles including Sunday School Teacher and Treasurer.

Survivors include two sons: Michael L. Hollowell (wife: Marsha), Martinsburg, WV and Gary L. Hollowell (wife: Beth), Marion; a brother: Rayford Hultz (companion: Claire Sell), Hartford City; 3 sisters: Mary Miller, Huntertown, Martha Maddox (husband: Charles), Hartford City, and Sylvia Coons (husband: Charles), Redkey; 8 grandchildren: Todd Hollowell (w: Jenny), Adam Hollowell, Daniel Wilson (w: Cassie), Aaron Hollowell, Brian Hollowell, Heather Hollowell, Kristen Hefner (husband: Jordan), and Stacy Soules (h: Joshua); 11 great-grandchildren: Koletin Wilson, Michael Hollowell, Noah Soules, Alyssa Hollowell, Gracie Hollowell, Rylie Wilson, Erica Dobbs, Raelyn Hollowell, Liam Hefner, Nathen Soules, and Emily Soules.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Ernest L. Hollowell, who died in 2014; also deceased are her parents, a son: Glen A. Hollowell, 2 brothers: Raymond L. Hultz and Franklin E. Hultz, and 2 sisters: Phyllis Mae Hillery and Carolyn Payton.

Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service with burial following at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.

Visiting hours are Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorials may be sent to Calvary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 233, Dunkirk, IN 47336; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Meacham Funeral Service
Send Flowers
SEP
5
Service
01:00 PM
Meacham Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Meacham Funeral Service
648 W State St
Albany, IN 47320
(765) 789-6122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Meacham Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved