Vivian L. Hollowell
Dunkirk - Vivian L. Hollowell, age 89, Dunkirk, died Wednesday September 2, 2020 at home following an illness. Born August 5, 1931 in Dunkirk, she was the daughter of Everett W. & Mary E. (Grunden) Hultz. She graduated from Dunkirk High School, was a homemaker, and worked for a short time as a secretary at Stewart Bros. Furniture, Dunkirk. Vivian was a longtime active member of Dunkirk Calvary United Methodist Church where she served many roles including Sunday School Teacher and Treasurer.
Survivors include two sons: Michael L. Hollowell (wife: Marsha), Martinsburg, WV and Gary L. Hollowell (wife: Beth), Marion; a brother: Rayford Hultz (companion: Claire Sell), Hartford City; 3 sisters: Mary Miller, Huntertown, Martha Maddox (husband: Charles), Hartford City, and Sylvia Coons (husband: Charles), Redkey; 8 grandchildren: Todd Hollowell (w: Jenny), Adam Hollowell, Daniel Wilson (w: Cassie), Aaron Hollowell, Brian Hollowell, Heather Hollowell, Kristen Hefner (husband: Jordan), and Stacy Soules (h: Joshua); 11 great-grandchildren: Koletin Wilson, Michael Hollowell, Noah Soules, Alyssa Hollowell, Gracie Hollowell, Rylie Wilson, Erica Dobbs, Raelyn Hollowell, Liam Hefner, Nathen Soules, and Emily Soules.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Ernest L. Hollowell, who died in 2014; also deceased are her parents, a son: Glen A. Hollowell, 2 brothers: Raymond L. Hultz and Franklin E. Hultz, and 2 sisters: Phyllis Mae Hillery and Carolyn Payton.
Services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Meacham Funeral Service with burial following at Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Visiting hours are Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to Calvary United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 233, Dunkirk, IN 47336; condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com
.