Vivian Louise Bigler
Muncie - Vivian Louise Bigler, 88, of Muncie, passed away, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her residence. She was born February 2, 1932 in Gainesville, GA. And was the daughter of the late Homer Rolleman & Mary Louise (Medley) Rouse.
Vivian was a very independent person, whom loved her family. She enjoyed sewing, reading her Bible, baking, working outside and attending church. Vivian was a member of the Westside Church of Christ.
Vivian is survived by her three sons, Dennis J. Bigler (Debi) of Muncie, Mark D. Bigler of Knoxville, TN and Michael G. Bigler (Jennifer) of Georgetown, IN; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; a sister Laverne Harder of Louisville, KY; nine nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters.
Memorial Services for Vivian will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 West Isanogel Road, Muncie at 11:00 a.m. with Minister Mike Gors officiating. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at the mortuary. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Westside Church of Christ, 6600 West Kilgore Avenue, Yorktown, IN 47396, with envelopes provide at the mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.meeksmortuary.com