Vivian May Barefoot
Vivian May Barefoot

Muncie - Vivian May Barefoot, 99, passed away Saturday afternoon, October 10, 2020 at Westminster Village. She was born May 16, 1921 in Detroit, MI and was the daughter of the late Harold & Eva (Thurston) Nickel.

Vivian was a loving mother wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was active in the Cowan School System serving as secretary for the school board and serving on the PTO. Vivian served the Delaware County Community on the Election Board. She had been employed with Ball State University and Excel. Vivian was a member of the Mother's Club and Euchre Club. She was a member of the Oakville Church of the Brethren. Vivian loved spending the winters in Frostproof, Florida. She had been a resident of Westminster Village since 2005. Vivian was a former resident of Oakville for 53 years.

Vivian is survived by her children, Barbara McClellan (Brett) of Muncie, Dave Barefoot (Cindy Webb) of Albany and Tom Barefoot (Marilyn) of West Lafayette; eleven grandchildren Jama, Brad, Ryan, Cresta, Autumn, Summer, Chelsea, Joshua, Justin, Ralph, and Sherrie; several great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband Philip G. Barefoot, her daughter Joanne Beckham and a brother Melvin Nickel.

Graveside Services for Vivian will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Tomlinson Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel are handling the arrangement. Online Condolences may be made at www.meeksmortuary.com




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
