Vivian Reagan Huddleston



Muncie - Vivian Reagan Huddleston passed away May 13, 2019 in Muncie, Indiana at the age of 93 years and 364 days.



Vivian was born May 15, 1925 to Arnie and Ethel (Smith) Reagan in Glen Mary, Tennessee. At age 12, Vivian's mother died in childbirth and Vivian was left to care for her four younger brothers while her father worked. While in high school, Vivian played women's basketball for Oneida High School in Oneida, Tennessee.



During the years of World War II, Vivian worked for the U.S. government at a large facility in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Vivian and the hundreds of other employees there had no idea, that at this facility, the atomic bomb was being developed.



Following the war, on September 4, 1946, Vivian married James (Chig) Huddleston. The couple settled in Muncie, Indiana shortly after their marriage. They loved to travel and visited many parts of the United States. They enjoyed many adventures across the country while attending reunions with the members of James' fellow Marines from the Fifth Marine Division.



Vivian worked throughout her adult life. For the last twenty years of her work career, Vivian worked as the book keeper for the Delaware County Tuberculosis Association.



Surviving Vivian are her two daughters, Patricia Huse (John), Indianapolis and Linda Gray (Wayne), Muncie; four grandchildren, Allison Navarro (Mike) Noblesville, IN, William Huse (Anna), Whitestown, IN, James Huse (Jen), Carmel, IN, and Spencer Gray (Whitney), Warrington, VA; six great-grandchildren; a brother, James Reagan; and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, James Huddleston; and three brothers.



The family would like to thank the Westminster Village employees of Bristol Court for the loving care they provided Vivian in her final years.



Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday May 17, 2019 in The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel, 7901 W. Isanogel Rd., Muncie, IN 47304 with Rev. Dr. Ronald Naylor officiating. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery.



Friends may call at the Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Mt. Pleasant Chapel from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Friday.



