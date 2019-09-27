Services
Ballard and Sons Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Middletown
118 South 5th
Middletown, IN 47356
765-354-2051
Vivian Ruth Melton


1930 - 2019
Vivian Ruth Melton Obituary
Vivian Ruth Melton

Middletown - Vivian Ruth Melton, 88, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at St Vincent's Regional Hospital in Anderson. She was born in Anderson, December 10, 1930, the daughter of Benjamin and Sadie Barber Graddy. She attended Middletown High School and had been a homemaker most of her adult life.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Middletown. She worked at Guide Lamp (General Motors) and Liebhardt Mills.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband: Charles, whom she married on March 13, 1953, 7 sister and 3 brothers: Virla Graddy, Veda Ormes, Vonda Sheridan, Viola Garrity, Velma Ratliff, Clinton Graddy, Caril Graddy, Cecil O. Graddy, Valderee Earhart and Veloris Rayburn.

Survivors are two sons: Warren R. Melton of Middletown and Ben A. Melton (Merry) of Middletown, five grandchildren: R. Mark Nielsen (Erica), Shelby A. Melton-Purdom (Jarod), Charles W. Melton (Stephanie Lee), Molly A. Melton (Wade Hummer) and Heidi E. Melton (Dustin), several nieces and nephews, great grandchildren: Hannah Nielson and R. Mark Nielson III.

Services will be held on Saturday at 4:00 PM at Ballard and Sons Funeral Home, 118 South 5th, Middletown with Pastor Marty Ballard officiating. Burial will follow in Miller Cemetery, Middletown.

Friends may call on Saturday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM.

Memorials to the Middletown EMS, Box 1, Middletown IN 47356

Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press on Sept. 27, 2019
