Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Church of The Brethren
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Mt. Pleasant Church of The Brethren
Voight Mitchell McKissack


Voight Mitchell McKissack

Farmland - January 12, 1940 ~ April 21, 2019

Voight Mitchell McKissack, 79, resident of Farmland, passed away Sunday morning at St. Vincent's hospital of Randolph County. He was born in McMinnville, TN, January 12, 1940, the son of Voight and Effie McReynold McKissack.

He was a graduate of Center High School and retired from Borg Warner in Muncie after 44 years of service.

He was a member of the National Street Rodd Association and attended the Mt. Pleasant Church of the Brethren.

He was preceded in death by his parent.

Survivors are his wife of 56 years: Ruth Ann Voyles McKissack, sons: Jerry (June) McKissack of Yorktown, Jeffery A. (Annette) McKissack of Muncie and Mark S. McKissack of Hartford City, grandchildren: Janessa, Brittani, Kenny, Brook, Austin, Whitney, Shelley, Kayla, and Ashlyn McKissack and Bridgette Bush and Jude Perry, 1 brother: James (Joetta) McKissack of Albany, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 7:00 PM at the Mt. Pleasant Church of The Brethren. Friends may call at the church on Thursday from 4-7.

Memorials may be made to the Crown City Cruisers Car club for benevolent purposes.

Online Guestbook at: www.ballardandsons.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 24, 2019
