Von J. Benedict
Von J. Benedict, 80, passed away Friday afternoon, March 20, 2020 at his residence.
Von was born September 11, 1939, in Hartford City, the son of William and Norma (Wentz) Benedict. He graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1957, then entered the United States Navy and the Navy Reserves.
Mr. Benedict retired after 30 years of service for General Motors.
Von was a fun-loving jokester that loved to tell stories.
He loved all sports. His greatest hobby was traveling all over to watch his son, Chris, coach high school basketball. He travelled to many of his grandson's high school and college basketball games., and was always happy to watch any sporting event.
He was an avid sports fan, especially the Green Bay Packers.
Von attended Lutheran Church of Our Blessed Savior in Alexandria and was a member of the American Legion Post #19.
Mr. Benedict is survived by his wife of 20 years, Roberta Benedict; four children, Mike Benedict, Michelle Lambert (Aundre), Chris Benedict (Sandy), and Bill Cook; step-son, Steve Maxwell (Lora); grandchildren, Brandon Hazelbaker, Brittany Hazelbaker, Drew Benedict, Matthew Benedict, Kiersten Maxwell, Landon Maxwell, Christopher Watkins, and Jacob Watkins; six great grandchildren; one sister, Chic Bixler (Jim), and two nephews, Kirk Bixler, and Kyle Bixler.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private Services will be held, and a Memorial Service for the public will be held at a later date.
Published in The Star Press from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020