1/1
Von J. Benedict
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Von's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Von J. Benedict

Muncie - Von J. Benedict, 80, suffered a heart attack Friday, March 20, 2020.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, with Pastor Kal Rissman officiating. Von was a member of the Selma American Legion and Muncie AMVETS, Military Rites will be conducted by the Delaware County Veteran's Honor Guard following the service.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jul. 17 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved