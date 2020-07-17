Von J. Benedict
Muncie - Von J. Benedict, 80, suffered a heart attack Friday, March 20, 2020.
Family and friends may call on Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 19, 2020, with Pastor Kal Rissman officiating. Von was a member of the Selma American Legion and Muncie AMVETS, Military Rites will be conducted by the Delaware County Veteran's Honor Guard following the service.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com