Vonda K. Brewer
Selma - Vonda K. Brewer, 82, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Parker Health Care.
She was born in Muncie on October 30, 1937, the daughter of Charles and Agatha (Miller) Merry.
Vonda spent her career as a school teacher retiring in 2005. During her career she taught at Royerton, Union, Modoc and Selma schools.
She was a member of the Selma Women's Club, Tops Club, Bunco Club and various home economics clubs.
Survivors include her husband of sixty-two years, Jerry J. Brewer; her grandson, Logan J. Brewer; granddaughter, Amber Jones; great-grandchildren, Blake Barger, Shyann Barger and Gavin Ellsworth; sisters, Bonnie Booher (husband, Bob) of Muncie, Patsy Reed (husband, Gary) of Mooresville, North Carolina, Judy Jones (husband, Larry) of Logansport, Vicky Valos of Selma and Debbie Dauby (husband, Larry) of South Bend; also surviving are several nieces and nephews.
Vonda was preceded in death by her son, Devin J. Brewer; along with her parents.
Services will be 1:00 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery, north of Muncie.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Monday at the mortuary.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
.