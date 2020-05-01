|
|
Voyne Duane Smith
Gaston - Voyne Duane Smith, 80, of Gaston, passed into the hands of our Lord on April 27th, just shy of his 81st birthday.
Voyne was born in Whetstone, KY on May 18th, 1939 and spent his life helping his fellow neighbors and others. He was quick with a smile and comforting presence. Voyne was a 1957 graduate of Gaston High School and went on to serve in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Carol Elaine Holmes on November 22nd, 1963, and together they raised 5 children. He was a past member of the Gaston Lion's Club and Wes-Del School Board. Voyne was a proud retiree of General Motors after 44 years of dedicated service.
Voyne is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carol Elaine Smith; five children, Wendy Jones (husband John), Jean Ann Sayre (husband Randy), Mike Smith (wife Amy), Jerry Smith (wife Shannon) and Jill Caward (husband Chris); special nieces Stephanie Noles (husband Mark) (children Hope and Wyatt Noles) and Ramona Ogle; special nephews Roger Couch (wife Denise) and Greg Couch; special brother-in-law, Dennis Holmes (wife Debbi); Uncle, H.P. Myers; sisters and brothers-in-law, Lowell Holmes (wife Gail), Gloria Fulmer (husband Keith), and Larry Holmes (wife Elaine); sisters-in-law, Kate Holmes and Norma Holmes; 13 grandchildren, Dustin Jones (wife Amanda), Lauren Vance (husband Justin), Miranda Shafer (husband Nathan), Kayla Lasater (Jayden Lackey), Ryan Smith, Cameron Smith, Ashley Dausman, Kelcie Cochrane (husband Stephen), Courtney Fischer (husband Kyle), Maizy Donley, Norah Caward, Caroline Caward, and William Caward, 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Voyne is preceded in death by his father, Reed Smith; mother Jewell (Fullhart) Smith; sister Shelby Couch (husband Max); Aunt, Billie Myers; sisters and brothers-in-law Verna Green (husband Wayne), Lois Pawlowski (husband Art), and Doris Chaffee (husband Dale); and brothers-in-law, Wayne Holmes and Royce Holmes.
Due to current government regulations funeral services will be private with burial in Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to the , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674.
Share a memory of Voyne and leave your condolences at www.gantfuneralhomes.com
The Gant and Miller families are honored to celebrate the life of Voyne with his family and community.
Published in The Star Press from May 1 to May 2, 2020