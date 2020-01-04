|
W. Alan (Al) Simmons
Muncie - W. Alan (Al) Simmons, 86, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Morrison Woods Health Campus, with his family by his side.
He was born November 17, 1933, to Ward M. & Evelyn A. Simmons in Muncie, IN. Alan graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1952 and was Senior Class President. He was a graduate of Indiana University in 1956 and became a CPA in 1958.
Mr. Simmons worked in public accounting for 58 years until retiring in 2014 at the age of 80. The last 31 years, he was also CFO of the Community Foundation of Muncie & Delaware County. He was a business broker with Indiana Business Advisors of Indianapolis.
Al was actively involved in his profession and the community, serving as Indiana President of the Indiana CPA Society, President of the Muncie Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, on the board of Delaware Country Club, a member of Rotary Club, the Muncie Club and the First Presbyterian Church. He also was active in the United Way and was a member of the Delaware Country Club for over fifty years.
Al was an avid golfer and supporter of Indiana University athletics.
Mr. Simmons is survived by his wife of 27 years, Julie (Pratt) Simmons; sons Brad A. (Renee), Mint Hill, N.C., Greg E. (Bonnie), North Myrtle Beach, S.C., Todd A. (Lori) Yorktown, IN; stepdaughters Lisa Eshleman (Kent), Brentwood, TN., and Amy Dakoske (John) Loveland, OH; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great, great grandchild; and two nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Ann Bird, brother Larry Simmons, and a sister-in-law, Susan Simmons.
The Simmons family would like to extend their appreciation to Morrison Woods and Kindred Hospice for their compassion and care of Al.
Friends and family may call at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, or one hour prior to services on Wednesday.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel, with Rev. Dr. Daren Hofmann officiating. Entombment will follow in Elm Ridge Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County, 201 E. Jackson Street #100, Muncie, IN 47305, First Presbyterian Church, 1400 W. Riverside Ave., Muncie, IN 47303, or Kindred Hospice, 400 N. High Street #202, Muncie, IN 47305.
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020