Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
W. Sue Rodgers Obituary
W. Sue Rodgers

Matthews - Sue Rodgers, 70 of Matthews went to her Heavenly Home Sunday morning August 4, 2019 at Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. She was born August 6, 1948 to Lomoan and Oringia Phipps.

Sue loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed family dinners and shopping with her sister Betty. Sue also enjoyed going out to eat.

Most importantly, Sue loved The Lord Jesus and gave her heart to him many years ago. She was a devoted Christian and attended Bible Tabernacle of Muncie.

Sue is survived by her husband David of 49 years, two daughters Melissa Heffernan (Dwight) of Lafayette and Rebecca Freehan (Jeremiah) of Yorktown and a son Joseph Rodgers (Amy) of Muncie, eight grandchildren Brittany, Michaela, Solomon, Faith, Esther, Joy, Austin and Kaylee. Brother Ralph Phipps, two sisters Betty (John) Garrett of Yorktown and Jerrie Heffernan of Anderson.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and a sister.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at Parson Mortuary with Pastor David Hunter and John Garrett officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie.

Friends may call at Parson Mortuary on Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Tabernacle Church 3701 E. Wysor St., Muncie, IN 47303.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 6, 2019
