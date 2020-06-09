Wade Jennings
It is with a very saddened heart that we wish to inform the world of the passing of Wade Jennings, born October 12, 1937 in Sudan, Texas, and died May 27, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida. Wade was a graduate of Levelland High School and went on to earn his Bachelors, Masters and PhD degrees from Texas Tech University. Wade Jennings began is prolific career as Professor of English at Clemson University from 1964-1968 and spent the majority of his career as Professor of English at Ball State University where he taught both English and Film Studies before he retired in 2000. He was frequently published and saw great success with Joseph Trimmer as editors of the widely utilized text book Fictions, an anthology of short fiction, with several additional editions published later. Wade always enjoyed teaching while making time for his family and his many friends and colleagues. After his long career, he enjoyed retirement to the fullest.
Wade Jennings is preceded in death by his parents Garland and Louise Jennings, step-mother Addiele Jennings, his beloved aunt and uncle E.A. and Clifford Jenkins, who were instrumental in his upbringing, and his brother Max Jennings.
He was a loving and caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Wade is survived by his three adoring children: Mark Jennings and his wife, Kathy Jennings, Heather Jennings, her husband, Steve Frahlich, and Phil Jennings. He also survived by his two doting grandchildren, Adaire Bennett (husband Nathan), and Madeleine Baxter (husband Logan) and one great-grandchild, Finn Baxter.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Indiana Public Radio in memory of Wade Jennings who always was loyal and dedicated listener to the end. The gifts may be made at Indianapublicradio.org "In Honor of Wade Jennings" or mail your gift to IPR |Ball State University | Muncie, IN 47306.
While he will be missed, he is keeping vigil in heaven with the angels over his family and friends. An event to celebrate his life will be held at a future date to be announced. Please send your inquiries and interest to Heather Jennings at cureheather12@yahoo.com 2095 Dolphin Dr. Marathon, FL 33050 or Phil Jennings @ philajennings6@gmail.com 8760 Rhone Terrace #3C Indianapolis, IN 46250.
It is with a very saddened heart that we wish to inform the world of the passing of Wade Jennings, born October 12, 1937 in Sudan, Texas, and died May 27, 2020 in Clearwater, Florida. Wade was a graduate of Levelland High School and went on to earn his Bachelors, Masters and PhD degrees from Texas Tech University. Wade Jennings began is prolific career as Professor of English at Clemson University from 1964-1968 and spent the majority of his career as Professor of English at Ball State University where he taught both English and Film Studies before he retired in 2000. He was frequently published and saw great success with Joseph Trimmer as editors of the widely utilized text book Fictions, an anthology of short fiction, with several additional editions published later. Wade always enjoyed teaching while making time for his family and his many friends and colleagues. After his long career, he enjoyed retirement to the fullest.
Wade Jennings is preceded in death by his parents Garland and Louise Jennings, step-mother Addiele Jennings, his beloved aunt and uncle E.A. and Clifford Jenkins, who were instrumental in his upbringing, and his brother Max Jennings.
He was a loving and caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Wade is survived by his three adoring children: Mark Jennings and his wife, Kathy Jennings, Heather Jennings, her husband, Steve Frahlich, and Phil Jennings. He also survived by his two doting grandchildren, Adaire Bennett (husband Nathan), and Madeleine Baxter (husband Logan) and one great-grandchild, Finn Baxter.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to Indiana Public Radio in memory of Wade Jennings who always was loyal and dedicated listener to the end. The gifts may be made at Indianapublicradio.org "In Honor of Wade Jennings" or mail your gift to IPR |Ball State University | Muncie, IN 47306.
While he will be missed, he is keeping vigil in heaven with the angels over his family and friends. An event to celebrate his life will be held at a future date to be announced. Please send your inquiries and interest to Heather Jennings at cureheather12@yahoo.com 2095 Dolphin Dr. Marathon, FL 33050 or Phil Jennings @ philajennings6@gmail.com 8760 Rhone Terrace #3C Indianapolis, IN 46250.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.