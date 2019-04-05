|
Waldo F. Beebe
Muncie - Waldo F. Beebe, 93, passed away at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 following a brief illness.
He was born January 8, 1926, in Muncie, the son of Waldo E. and Louise (Faris) Beebe. Waldo graduated from Burris High School in 1943. Mr. Beebe entered into active service with the U.S. Navy during World War II. He graduated from the University of Virginia with a Bachelor of Arts in 1948, and obtained his Juris Doctorate from the Indiana University School of Law in 1951. After law school, he traveled in Europe with friends. Eventually he settled in Nuremburg, Germany where he worked returning property that was seized during the war, to its original owner.
Wally met his wife to be, Louisa, on a train in Nuremburg. He was traveling to the coronation of Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain, and she was going to visit friends in Dusseldorf. They met when they were both traveling and continued to travel together throughout their lives. Wally and Louisa moved to Muncie, married, and raised their four children. They remained in Muncie the rest of their lives, serving as leaders and benefactors to the community and university.
Mr. Beebe was President of Beebe Title Company, Inc., now IN Title Company. He was a partner in the Chateau Co. and Walnut Enterprises. He served as Past President of the Indiana Land Title Association and was a member of the Executive Committee and Board of Directors of Industrial Trust and Savings Bank. His community contributions included serving as President of Muncie Kiwanis Club, Muncie YMCA, and United Way of Delaware County. He chaired the 1973-74 United Way campaign and volunteered on several additional local boards and committees.
Wally obtained rank of Eagle Scout as a teenager and continued his interest and support of scouting by serving on the board of Delaware County (Crossroads of America) Council, Boy Scouts of America. He was awarded the Silver Beaver Award for 25 years of service. He was a lifetime active member and Elder of First Presbyterian Church serving as past Sunday School teacher, Trustee, and Deacon. Wally was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha, social fraternity, Phi Delta Phi, legal fraternity, Muncie Masonic Lodge #433, BPO Elks, No. 245, and Scottish Rite, Valley of Indianapolis.
Waldo Beebe was best described as a well-dressed, well-mannered gentleman, but most loved for the love, laughter, and wisdom that he shared with his family and friends.
He is survived by three daughters, Brigitta Snider (Bob), Claudia Sursa (Charles), and Diana Beebe (Tim Koontz), all of Muncie; daughter-in-law, Judy Beebe, of Daytona Beach, FL; grandchildren, Cindy Lyons (Jesse), Michael Beebe (Laura), Karen Wartenberg (Phil), Joe Davis (Shawnna), Charlie Sursa (Christina), Nick Sursa (Peyton), Katie Copeland (Jake), Chase Koontz (Danielle), and Jennifer Koontz; 13 great grandchildren; sister, Wanda Hamilton; and brother, Warren Beebe, both of Muncie.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Louisa Beebe, and a son, Otto Beebe.
Services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at First Presbyterian Church, 1400 W. Riverside Ave., Muncie, with Rev. Dr. Pat Smith and Rev. Dr. Ronald Naylor officiating. Private Burial will take place.
Family and friends may call at First Presbyterian Church, 1400 W. Riverside Ave., from 1:00 p.m. until service time at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be directed to First Presbyterian Church (firstpresmuncie.org), The Community Foundation of Muncie and Delaware County (cfmdin.org), or the .
Published in The Star Press from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2019