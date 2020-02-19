|
Walter Caldwell
Muncie - Walter Caldwell, 84, of Muncie, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
He was born January 21, 1936 in Salyersville, Kentucky, the son of the late Burnet and Myrtle (Cook) Caldwell. Walter was employed by General Motors as a Journeyman Electrician before opening his own electrical business. Walter was known for being very adventurous and one who was not scared to take a risk. He was an entrepreneur and a successful gospel music recording artist. Walter was a well known Christian man and a member of River of Life Church.
Survivors include two sons, Lynn Caldwell, Muncie; Troy Caldwell (wife Shelly), Gaston; two daughters, Brenda Bays (husband Greg), Muncie; Rhonda Sides, Muncie; nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Caldwell; parents, Burnet and Myrtle Caldwell; and a son, Mickey Caldwell.
Services will be at River of Life Church, 5350 W. Bethel Ave., Muncie, at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 21, 2020 with Pastor James Caldwell officiating.
Calling will be at the church from 12:00 noon on Friday until time of service. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Memorials contributions may be made to ARF - Animal Rescue Fund, 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.
