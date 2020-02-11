Resources
Bardenton - Walter Davis, 90 Bardenton, Florida passed away December 30, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. He was born on April 14, 1929 in Muncie, Indiana to the late John and Matilda Davis, Sr. He is preceded in death by his first wife Betty J. Davis, daughter Sharon Stephenson, 3 sisters and 2 brothers. He is survived by his wife Nadine O Conner, daughters, Cindy Davis, Joy Maurer (Dan), 7 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson, sister Darlene Delk (Dave) Services are Saturday Feburary 15, 2020 at Eaton Church of God. Calling is at 1:00 pm, service's will be at 2:00 pm. Officiated by Rev. Jeff Smith. Burial will be at a later date.
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
