Walter E. Buck
- - Walter E. Buck, 91, loving husband and father of three children, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, April 27, 2019, after a brief illness.
Walter was born on January 8, 1928 in Fentress County, Tennessee, to Virgil Jefferson and Vina Jane (Pritchard) Buck. He moved to Muncie in 1939. He enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of 18 and served in Germany during WWII. Walter worked at Ball Corporation for 33 ½ years and the City of Muncie for 17 years. He retired in 1993. He was a former reserve officer for the Delaware County Sheriff's Department and a Cub Scout Master.
Walter never met a stranger and was kind and helpful to everyone. He was proud of his Tennessee heritage and enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing, and spending time with family. He was loved very much and will be forever missed.
He was preceded in death by Aretta, the love of his life and wife of 65 years; his brothers: Wilbur Buck, Eulas "Bean" Buck, James Buck, Robert Buck; and sisters: Beulah Hutchinson, Aline Morrison, Pauline Highfield, and Genevieve King.
Left to cherish his memory are: his two daughters: Loretta Estes and Rosemary (Chris) Ailes; one son, Clayton (Dianne) Buck; 5 grandchildren: Heather (Ken) Robinson, Patricia (Mickey) Smart, Crystal Ailes, Kristen Buck, and Jeff Buck; 7 great-grandchildren: Jonathan and Justin Welder, Nicholas, Noah, and Emma Robinson, Jordan and Makayla Smart; 2 great-great grandchildren: Johnathon and Christian Wolfe; a sister, Eula (Frank) Reynolds; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to especially thank Great Lakes Hospice and Westminster Village nurses and caregivers for their compassionate and loving care of Walter during his stay. A warm thank you to Dawn Jarvis for singing to him, which he very much enjoyed.
Visitations will be held on both Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. as well as on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. in Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 N. State Road 3, Muncie. The funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., also in the Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor David Dopson. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory Cemetery with full military honors rendered. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 30, 2019