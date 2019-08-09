Services
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
New Horizon Church of the Nazarene
1915 E. 20th Street
Muncie, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
New Horizon Church of the Nazarene
1915 E. 20th Street
Muncie, IN
Burial
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Marion National Cemetery
1700 E. 38th Street
Marion, IN
Walter E. Nichols


1950 - 2019
Walter E. Nichols Obituary
Walter E. Nichols, 69, of Muncie, IN passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. "Wally", as he was affectionately referred to by his close friends and relatives, was born on February 20, 1950, in Marion, IN to Robert Nichols and Mary Alice (Erdman) Everhart.

Wally spent most of his life taking care of others, working as a CNA until he was disabled. He served in the United States Army and was proud of his status as a Vietnam Veteran.

Wally is survived by his wife of 45 years Malynda (Babb) Nichols; children Bobby (Robbin) Nichols and Shalynda (Nick) Fair; grandchildren Preston (Kylee) Jackson, Tyler (Mallory) Nichols , Whitney Nichols, Dylan Nichols and Taylor Nichols; great-grandchildren Parker Hammond and Presley Jackson; sister Merle (Tom) Peterson; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral Services will take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at New Horizon Church of the Nazarene, 1915 E. 20th Street, Muncie, IN at 1:00 pm. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11:00 am. Burial will take place on Monday, August 12 at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th Street, Marion, IN at 11:00 am.

Arrangements: Indiana Funeral Care
Published in The Star Press on Aug. 9, 2019
