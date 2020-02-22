Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
Walter Lee "Sonny" Washburn Obituary
Walter "Sonny" Lee Washburn

Muncie - Walter "Sonny" Lee Washburn, 86, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Morrison Woods Health Campus.

He was born on January 27, 1934 in Muncie, the son of Orville and Orpha Washburn.

Walter graduated from Albany High School in 1952. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He married Julia "Judy" Ann Bridgman on February 14, 1969.

Walter retired from Westinghouse after 30 years of service. He was also a skilled monument maker at Wilhoite Monument. Walter's proudest work was making war memorials to honor veterans throughout several cemeteries in Delaware County. He also dearly loved his poodle, Maddison.

He is survived by his son, Lance Washburn; niece, Joncee Bennett; step-daughter, Debra Dunn; and special friends, Todd Clark, Sarah Clark, Mali Clark, Allan Clark, and Sandy Clark.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and three siblings, Doris, Gaylon, and Dixie.

Services will be held 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Tomlinson Cemetery.

Family and friends 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the mortuary.

Memorial contributions Animal Rescue Fund-A.R. F, 1209 W. Riggin Rd., Muncie, IN 47303.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020
