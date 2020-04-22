|
Walter Miller would have celebrated his 91st birthday next month. On April 20, 2020, he passed away peacefully in his sleep at Morrison Woods.
Walter was born on the 30th of May, 1929, in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Nelson and Evadora (Strong) Miller.
Walter is survived by the most loving and devoted wife, Anna Ruth Miller, having shared fifty-two years of their lives together. He would tell anyone he met that she was the best thing that ever happened to him. Together they raised ten children and step-children. He is survived by Jerome Miller (Julie), Kokomo, Indiana, Mike Miller (Sue), Ft. Wayne, Indiana, David Young (Cindy), Muncie, Indiana, Dianne Fugate, Muncie, Indiana, Kathie Ball, Muncie, Indiana, Randy Robbins, Muncie, Indiana, Cheryl Smith (Gail), Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Judy Alldredge, Muncie, Indiana.
Walter found tremendous joy, happiness, and pride in his surviving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His surviving grandchildren are, Chad, Brad, Ryan, and Chase Miller; Macy Riley; Carissa Davis (Roy); David Young Jr.; Brett Cooper; Carla, Cher, and Jason Fugate; Kim Kelley; Danyel Struble (Mike); Tyler Smith (Kylie); Whitney Smith; Atha Miller (Justin); Pam Cochran; Angie Caudill (Jody). Walter leaves behind several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. There are nieces, nephews, and cousins surviving as well.
Walter was preceded in death by his father, Nelson Miller; his mother, Evadora Estes; his step-father, Owen Estes; sisters, Phyllis Hausperger, and Ruth Roush; brother, Nelson Miller Jr.; step-daughters, Linda Brown, and Charlotte Phillips; grandchildren, Kelly Cooper, and Danny Young, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Walter served in the United States Army. And was a proud Korean War veteran. He would rarely leave the house without his Korean War veteran hat. After his Army days, Walter devoted nearly twenty years of his life to Beckett Bronze in Muncie before being hired at Borg Warner. He spent twelve years enjoying factory life at Borg Warner before retiring. Walter was a U.A.W. member and enjoyed "stirring the pot" at local meetings for more than two decades after his retirement. He enjoyed his monthly breakfast get-togethers with his old co-workers from Borg Warner for many years.
Anyone that knew Walter, knew that he was an avid sports fan. Many of his grandchildren heard their first curse word during an Indiana University basketball game when Bobby Knight was a coach. Even their late dog, Miki, knew the I.U. song and went to his wife, Anna Ruth, for comfort when he heard the song come on. Walter devoted a lot of his time over the years to his garden. The family would often get a kick out of his green tomatoes that he would pick before they were ripe due to his color blindness. Walter was known in his neighborhood for having the most professional looking lawn around, a fact that he took much pride in. He spent hours all summer long edging and cleaning the sidewalk by their house. Walter spent most every Friday looking forward to his time with his great-grandchildren, Taylor, and Tristan.
Walter attended and was a member of the Northside Church of the Nazarene here in Muncie. Walter was an active member prior to his illnesses, preventing him from attending regularly.
Although his service will not take place at this time for the safety of his family and friends, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Walter will be laid to rest at Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
