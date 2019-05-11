|
Walter R. Voght Jr., 92, of Hartford City, IN, passed away at 2:30 AM on Wednesday, May 08, 2019 at his home in Hartford City, IN. He was born on Sunday, April 24, 1927, in Lafayette, IN. He married Betty J. (Besser) Voght on Tuesday, April 29, 1952 in Hartford City, IN. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a Blackford County (Jackson Twp.) farmer.
He will be sadly missed by his Wife - Betty J. (Besser) Voght, Hartford City, IN, Sons - Samuel David (Donna) Voght, Portland, IN, Timothy Ryan Voght, Indianapolis, IN, and Daughter - Julie (Stuart) Terrell, Hartford City, IN
He was preceded in death by his Father - Walter Voght, Sr., Mother - Dorothy (Depoy) Voght, Daughter - Patricia Stephenson, and Son - Frederick Darren Voght.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
A service to celebrate Walter's life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 13, 2019 with Pastor Troy Kaufman and Pastor Daniel Coffman officiating. Interment will follow in the Dunkirk I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Dunkirk. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the U.S Army.
Preferred memorials: American Kidney Disease Foundation 911 East 86th St. Suite 100 Indianapolis IN 46240
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
Published in The Star Press on May 11, 2019