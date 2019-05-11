Services
Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes
109 W Windsor St
Montpelier, IN 47359
(765) 728-2414
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, May 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes
109 W Windsor St
Montpelier, IN 47359
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes
109 W Windsor St
Montpelier, IN 47359
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Voght
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter R. Voght Jr.


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter R. Voght Jr. Obituary
Walter R. Voght Jr., 92, of Hartford City, IN, passed away at 2:30 AM on Wednesday, May 08, 2019 at his home in Hartford City, IN. He was born on Sunday, April 24, 1927, in Lafayette, IN. He married Betty J. (Besser) Voght on Tuesday, April 29, 1952 in Hartford City, IN. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a Blackford County (Jackson Twp.) farmer.

He will be sadly missed by his Wife - Betty J. (Besser) Voght, Hartford City, IN, Sons - Samuel David (Donna) Voght, Portland, IN, Timothy Ryan Voght, Indianapolis, IN, and Daughter - Julie (Stuart) Terrell, Hartford City, IN

He was preceded in death by his Father - Walter Voght, Sr., Mother - Dorothy (Depoy) Voght, Daughter - Patricia Stephenson, and Son - Frederick Darren Voght.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

A service to celebrate Walter's life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 13, 2019 with Pastor Troy Kaufman and Pastor Daniel Coffman officiating. Interment will follow in the Dunkirk I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Dunkirk. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the U.S Army.

Preferred memorials: American Kidney Disease Foundation 911 East 86th St. Suite 100 Indianapolis IN 46240

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

Online condolences may be made at

www.glancyfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Star Press on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now