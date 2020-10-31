1/1
Walter Raymond "Ray" Curtis
Walter Raymond "Ray" Curtis

Muncie - Walter Raymond "Ray" Curtis, 70, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 27, 2020 at Golden Living Center. He was born May 23, 1950 in Muncie and was the son of the late Betty Lee.

Ray was a loving and outgoing individual; he loved the Colt's and the Ball State Cardinals. He participated in The Special Olympics. Ray loved Westerns and was an avid fan of Roy Rogers and Dale Evans. He had been with Hillcroft from 1966 until his death. Ray was a volunteer in the ABA Clinic at Hillcroft.

Ray is survived by his loving girlfriend Jodie Hart of Muncie and his loving Hillcroft family. In addition to his mother he was preceded in death by his brother Albert Lee Curtis.

Funeral Services for Ray will be held Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. at The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory, Washington Street Chapel. Family and friends may call from 3:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Beech Grove Cemetery. Online Condolences may be made at www.meeksmortuary.com




Published in The Star Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
