Walter "Bubble" Stewart Jr.
Walter "Bubble" Stewart Jr., 73 went home to be with Jehovah on January 12, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born December 17, 1946 to a Lillie and Walter Stewart. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Marilyn: 5 wonderful children, Regina (Wayne) Allen from San Francisco, California; Cathy (Paul) Hanson from El Cerrito, California; Kim Stewart, Darnell Stewart (Dana) all from El Cerrito, California; Anthony Quarles (Deneatha) of Indianapolis, Indiana. He also is survived by 1 sister, Shirley Stewart of Muncie, Indiana and 2 brothers; John Stewart of Eureka, California and Jesse Stewart of Victorville, California. He also has a host of grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren who he loved so much. Walter was very active within his local kingdom of Jehovah. He enjoyed spending times with all of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He also enjoyed playing his bongos and barbequing for his family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Walter Stewart; mother, Lillie Stewart, and brother's Arthur "Lynn" Harris, and Ronald "Gunnie" Stewart.
Services will be at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses (2010 E. Tabor AVE, Fairfield CA,) on February 1st at 2:00 p.m.
Published in The Star Press from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020