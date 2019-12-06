Services
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Wanda Bowlin


1939 - 2019
Wanda Bowlin Obituary
Wanda Bowlin

Muncie - Wanda G. Bowlin, 80, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019, at the Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was born on January 18, 1939 in Albany, Kentucky, the daughter of Arnold and Dorothy (McGill) Hurst.

Wanda went to Albany, Kentucky Schools and later married the love of her life Delmar Lawrence Bowlin on April 25, 1958 in Albany and he preceded her in death on February 22, 2012. Mrs. Bowlin became a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking programs on television, growing roses and watching television evangelist, especially Earnest Angsely.

Surviving are five daughters, Lisa Crabtree (Jeffrey), Cartersville, Georgia, Donna Thompson, Collinwood, Tennessee, Sheryl Bronnenberg (Larry), Mooreland, Cathy Bowlin, Muncie, Sharon Hill (Dennis), Springport ; two sons, Lawrence Bowlin (Teresa), New Castle and Mark Bowlin (companion-Sherry Sheline), Yorktown; fourteen grandchildren, Mark Whitt, Veronica Mickey, Megan Mathis, Amanda Hibbs, Ashley Wilburn, Jennifer Braden, Chris Hill, Matt Hill, Taylor Bowlin, Gracie and Gabby Mann, Gareth Bowlin and Ryder Sheline; sixteen great grandchildren; three brothers, William Hurst, Driscoll (Wayne) Hurst and Gary (Tony) Hurst; several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband of 54 years, Delmar, she is preceded in death by one daughter, Dawn Bowlin; one son, Larry Eugene Bowlin; one grandson, Cody Crabtree; her parents; three sisters, Wilma (Hurst) Thrasher, Brenda (Hurst) Riddle and Joan (Hurst) Carroll; two brothers, Delmar (Dale) Hurst and Jim Hurst.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019, 1:00 P.M. at the Parson Mortuary with Pastor officiating. Burial will follow at the Tomlinson Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Parson Mortuary on December 9, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
