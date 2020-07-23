1/1
Wanda Brees
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Brees

Muncie - Wanda M. Brees, 88, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. She was born on November 24, 1931 in Muncie the daughter of Claude and Dora (Campbell) Matchett.

Wanda attended Muncie Community Schools and later married the love of her life, Jack D. Brees in 1949 and he preceded her in death in 1998. They had owned and operated the B&M Amusements for approximately 20 years before it was closed and then she worked for MITS as a Bus Cleaner for 15 years prior to her retirement in 1994. Mrs. Brees had been a member of the Four Square Gospel Church and enjoyed reading, coloring doing crosstich and was a pen pal for several.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Deborah S. McCoy (Michael), Muncie and Bonnie Marie Spurlin (Jim), Albany; 4 grandchildren, Amanda Bird (Derek), Muncie, Kristy Opel (Jared) , Albany, Brennen Brees (Fiancé-Brandi Cross), Winchester and Nolan Brees, Selma; 2 great grandchildren, Jentry Opel and Braelynn Brees; 1 brother, Gary Matchett, Muncie; several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband of 49 years, Jack, she is preceded in death her son, Bryan Brees; 2 daughters-in-law, Teresa Brees and Penny Brees; her parents; 2 brothers, David and Tommy Matchett; 1 sister, Sue Mitchell.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday July 27, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church located at 3001 Burlington Muncie, IN 47302 with Pastor Jeff Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie.

Friends may call at Glad Tidings Assembly of God on Monday July 27, 2020 from 11:00 P.M. until time of service.

Memorial contributions may be made to charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parson Mortuary Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved