Wanda Brees
Muncie - Wanda M. Brees, 88, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Indiana University Ball Memorial Hospital following an extended illness. She was born on November 24, 1931 in Muncie the daughter of Claude and Dora (Campbell) Matchett.
Wanda attended Muncie Community Schools and later married the love of her life, Jack D. Brees in 1949 and he preceded her in death in 1998. They had owned and operated the B&M Amusements for approximately 20 years before it was closed and then she worked for MITS as a Bus Cleaner for 15 years prior to her retirement in 1994. Mrs. Brees had been a member of the Four Square Gospel Church and enjoyed reading, coloring doing crosstich and was a pen pal for several.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Deborah S. McCoy (Michael), Muncie and Bonnie Marie Spurlin (Jim), Albany; 4 grandchildren, Amanda Bird (Derek), Muncie, Kristy Opel (Jared) , Albany, Brennen Brees (Fiancé-Brandi Cross), Winchester and Nolan Brees, Selma; 2 great grandchildren, Jentry Opel and Braelynn Brees; 1 brother, Gary Matchett, Muncie; several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband of 49 years, Jack, she is preceded in death her son, Bryan Brees; 2 daughters-in-law, Teresa Brees and Penny Brees; her parents; 2 brothers, David and Tommy Matchett; 1 sister, Sue Mitchell.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday July 27, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church located at 3001 Burlington Muncie, IN 47302 with Pastor Jeff Ellis officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory Cemetery north of Muncie.
Friends may call at Glad Tidings Assembly of God on Monday July 27, 2020 from 11:00 P.M. until time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to charity of the donor's choice
Online condolences may be made to the family in care of www.parsonmortuary.com
