Wanda C. Hoover
Hartford City - Wanda C. Hoover, 92, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at University Nursing Care, Upland.
She was born February 26, 1928 in Chicago, the daughter of Karol and Kunegrenda (Kulik) Rzeszutko. Her marriage to Harold E. Hoover was on October 5, 1946 in Chicago. His death occurred July 21, 1999.
Wanda was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Altar Rosary Society and former member Our Lady of Good Council Study Club. She had worked at Miller's Merry Manor for 16 years.
She is survived by children, Paul (Cheryl) Hoover, Hartford City, Priscilla Baughman, Fort Wayne, Donna Weaver, Hartford City, Marcia Adams, Bluffton and Lisa (Gregg) Lamott, Indianapolis and 9 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Adam and 2 sisters, Genevieve Veselka, and Cecelia Rzeszutko and one great-granddaughter, Kyra Leigh Tatman.
Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 in Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City, Burial will follow in Hartford City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 P.M. Friday in the funeral home.
Memorials may be sent to Lutheran Children's Hospital, 7950 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46804 in memory of Kyra Leigh Tatman.
