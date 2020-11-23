1/1
Wanda C. Hoover
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda C. Hoover

Hartford City - Wanda C. Hoover, 92, passed away Sunday, November 22, 2020 at University Nursing Care, Upland.

She was born February 26, 1928 in Chicago, the daughter of Karol and Kunegrenda (Kulik) Rzeszutko. Her marriage to Harold E. Hoover was on October 5, 1946 in Chicago. His death occurred July 21, 1999.

Wanda was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Altar Rosary Society and former member Our Lady of Good Council Study Club. She had worked at Miller's Merry Manor for 16 years.

She is survived by children, Paul (Cheryl) Hoover, Hartford City, Priscilla Baughman, Fort Wayne, Donna Weaver, Hartford City, Marcia Adams, Bluffton and Lisa (Gregg) Lamott, Indianapolis and 9 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Adam and 2 sisters, Genevieve Veselka, and Cecelia Rzeszutko and one great-granddaughter, Kyra Leigh Tatman.

Funeral Service will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 in Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City, Burial will follow in Hartford City Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 P.M. Friday in the funeral home.

Memorials may be sent to Lutheran Children's Hospital, 7950 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46804 in memory of Kyra Leigh Tatman.

Visit watersfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waters Funeral Home
501 W Washington St
Hartford City, IN 47348
(765) 348-0710
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Waters Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved