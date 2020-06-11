Wanda C. Pavey



Wanda C. Pavey passed away May 25, 2020 after an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her parents Mary McCormick and Carl Compton. She was also preceded in death by two granddaughters Jennifer Turner and Andrea Pavey, two half brothers Roney And Mike McCormick. She is is survived by 6 children, Dawn (David) Ashcraft , Wayne (Vickie) Pavey, David (Danielle) Pavey, Wendy (Jeff) Lang, Danita Pavey and Christopher Pavey.



She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.



She lived most of her life in Dunkirk, IN and graduated from Royerton HS. Celebration of life will be held in September.









