Parson Mortuary Inc
801 West Adams Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 747-1100
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Muncie - Wanda Gay Zachary,94, passed away at the Waters in Muncie on Monday, April 1, 2019. Wanda was born in Duffy West Virginia on January 2, 1925 to Benjamin and Vernice (Scarf) Barnhouse.

Wanda retired from Eavey's Supermarket after working in the industry for almost 30 years. She enjoyed sewing, cooking and made the world's best homemade biscuits and pies. She was a wonderful mother.

Wanda is survived by her two daughters: Sherri M. Hess (Stephen) of Yorktown, IN and Debra K Conn of Shingletown, CA, a son Raymond Souza (Shari) of Kingman, AZ. 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 47 years Everett L. Zachary, a son Steven E. Zachary, 3 brothers and a sister.

A funeral service for Wanda will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Parson Mortuary at 1:00 P.M with Pastor Denny Helton officiating. Burial will follow at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Muncie. Friends may call from noon until the time of service on Monday. The family would like to the thank the staff at The Waters of Muncie for the care they gave to their mother, especially Crystal, Chloe and Denise. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press on Apr. 5, 2019
