Wanda Helton
Muncie - Wanda Louise Helton, 79, Muncie, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.
She was born November 24, 1940 in Muncie, Indiana, the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Williams) Locke. Wanda grew up in Muncie and graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1958. She later married her true love, Pastor Denny Helton, on October 16, 1959 and together they raised three wonderful children. Wanda was the true definition of a homemaker but she was so much more than that, she was a wife, a loving mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother. She loved being in the kitchen cooking and when she wasn't busy taking care of her family you could find her working on a quilting project.
She was a member of Full Gospel Temple where she gave many of her days and nights helping out and attending services to listen to her husband, Pastor Denny Helton, spread the word of gospel. Wanda's family will certainly miss her more than words can express, but their reunion is promised in the Word of God, and they know they will be reunited with her in heaven soon.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Pastor Denny Helton; two sons, Denny Lee Helton and Pastor John Paul Helton; sister, Rosie Storms; brother, Henry Locke; grandson, Austin Thomas Glidden, (wife-Amanda); her very special great-granddaughter, Evey Rose Glidden and her mother, Melissa Glidden; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mary Elizabeth Locke; daughter, Kelly Lynn (Helton) Glidden; two brothers, Bud and Jim Locke; and a sister, Robin Stader.
Services will be held at Full Gospel Temple, 212 W. 7th St., Muncie, Indiana, at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 with Pastor Denny Helton, Minister of Music Denny Lee Helton and Pastor John Paul Helton officiating, they will be assisted by Dr. Harry Schmidt.
Committal service followed by burial will take place immediately following the funeral service in Tomlinson Cemetery, 5301 S. State Rd. 67, Muncie, Indiana.
Calling will be held at Full Gospel Temple from 10:00 a.m. on Thursday until the time of service.
Parson Mortuary and Cremation Center has been entrusted with the arrangement of all services.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.parsonmortuary.com
.