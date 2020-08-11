Wanda J. Williams
Muncie - Wanda J. Williams, 90, Muncie, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020, at IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.
She was born Friday, June 20, 1930, in Muncie, the daughter of John and Esta (Kendall) McDonald. Wanda lived most of her life in Muncie and attended Muncie Schools. In 1953 her family moved to California and came back to Indiana in 1967. She was a homemaker and worked at some restaurants, Hills Department Store, Millers Flower Shop and Paul Davis Flower Shop. She was a member of Full Gospel Temple and Glad Tidings.
Survivors include her children, Diana (husband, Randy) Ratliff, Peggy (husband, Larry) Peterson, and Robert (wife, Mariena) Williams; two sisters, Mary King, and Judy Peterson; two brothers, Bill McDonald, and Richard McDonald; a sister-in-law, Marilyn McDonald; grandchildren, Scott (wife, Erica) Peterson, Tony (wife, Rose) Peterson, Angie (husband, Jeffery) Sutliff, and Brandi Williams; great-grandchildren, Sethe Sutliff, and Austin Sutliff, Tyler Peterson, Justin Peterson, Kiley Peterson, and Letty Peterson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Williams; daughter, Christina Gossel; father, John McDonald; mother, Esta McDonald; brother, Jon McDonald; sisters, Bonnie McDonald, Ruth McDonald, and Della McDonald; and a grandson, Bruce Sours.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304 with Rev. Denny Helton officiating. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.
Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be directed to The Little Red Door, Cancer Services of Delaware County, 2311 West Jackson Street, Muncie, Indiana 47303 or to Alzheimer's Association
, Greater Indiana Chapter, 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, Indiana 46240.
Due to the COVID19 PANDEMIC a mask is required at the funeral home. Remember, to be safe please adhere to the six foot social distancing.
.