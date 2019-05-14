|
|
Wanda L. Conner
Hartford City - Wanda L. Conner, 85, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday evening, May 11, 2019 at IU Health Blackford Community Hospital.
She was born in Muncie on October 24, 1933 to Louis S. and Esther (Williams) McCollum and was raised in Hartford City, graduating from Hartford City High School in 1951. She also graduated from Marion College, now Indiana Wesleyan University.
On June 17, 1956, she married Earl Conner at the Trinity U.M. Church in Hartford City. Wanda owned and operated her own business in tax preparation, bookkeeping and accounting for thirty-two years. She was a member of the Millard Brown American Legion Post #156 in Montpelier, the Hospital Auxiliary and had been a former girl scout leader.
One of her proudest accomplishments was becoming one of the first Emergency Medical Technicians in the 1970's and one of the charter members of Blackford County's first volunteer ambulance service. She and her husband Earl were both known and appreciated for being a "team" on the local ambulance.
In addition to her husband of nearly sixty-three years, Earl, she also leaves behind one son, Kevin (Teresa) Conner, Hartford City and their children: Danielle (Clint) Dickey of Hartford City and Kaitlin (J.W. Rinker) Conner, of Indianapolis; one daughter, Kimberlee (James) Sherbrooke of Baltimore, Maryland and their children: Dr. Jordan (Brian) Craig of Grand Rapids, Michigan and Jacob Sherbrooke of Chicago. Seven great-grandchildren: Kennedy Dickey, Cole Dickey, Conner Dickey, Brantley Rinker, Lilah Craig, Charlie Craig & Penelope Craig. One brother: Louis A. (Sue) McCollum of Hartford City. Two sisters: Reba Hofer of Gas City and Anna Mae (Gordon) Vance of Spring Hill, FL.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Jack Hofer.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Waters Funeral Home, 501 W. Washington St., Hartford City. Burial will follow in Jones Cemetery, North of Yorktown.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 15th, from 2 - 4 & 6 - 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made in her name to the .
Published in The Star Press on May 14, 2019