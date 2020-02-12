|
Wanda L. Storer
Eaton - Wanda L. Storer, age 89, Eaton, IN, passed away peacefully February 9, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Harold B. Storer. Wanda was surrounded by her children, Jeff (Sherry) Storer, Muncie, IN, Linda (John) Rieker, Cairo, NY, and Susan (Patrick) Orr, Yorktown, IN. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Josh (Amanda) Rieker, Vernon, NJ, Erica (Kristopher) Izer, Cairo, NY, Ryan (Ashley) Orr, Muncie, IN, Kathy (Glen, Fiance) Rieker, Cairo, NY, Aaron (Stacy) Orr, Muncie, IN, Christopher (Sarah) Rieker, Catskill, NY, and Christian Orr, Yorktown, IN. Also surviving is her great-grandchilden: Callista Rieker, Vernon, NJ, Olivia and Isaac Orr, Muncie, IN and Olivia Rieker, Catskill, NY; sister, Nancy Pitman, Muncie, IN; brother, Jerry Blakely, Ohio; and many extended family members.
Wanda cherished her family and was a delight to everyone who knew her. She loved to cook, travel, and be a blessing to others. She was past President and member of the North Niles Home Economics Club for many years. She attended First Church of God. Wanda was a homemaker and formerly worked at Sears, Delaware County Recorder's Office, Ross Pharmacy/Post Office and was a substitute teacher. Wanda worked many years at the voting polls and helped deliver rural newspapers in her later years.
The family would like to thank the staff at Bethel Pointe, Morrison Woods, US Renal Care, and Heart to Heart Hospice.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Garden View Funeral Home, 10501 North State Road 3, Muncie, IN with Pastor Philip Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory. Visitation for family and friends will be at the funeral home from 2:00 pm-- 4:00 pm on Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Memorial Contributions may be made to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville, MD 20852 or online to [email protected] . gardenviewfuneralhome.com
Published in The Star Press from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020