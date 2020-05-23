|
|
Wanda M. Strauch
Wanda M. Strauch, 98, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at I.U. Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was a resident of Westminster Village in Muncie.
Wanda was born December 6, 1921, in Richmond, Indiana, the daughter of Raymond and Edith (Bookout) Wilson. She graduated from Richmond High School in Richmond, Indiana. She grew up during the Great Depression and enjoyed talking about her Father's grocery store and family fishing and camping trips.
During WWII, she worked at International Harvester. While there, she developed a special group of friends that remained close throughout their lives. Upon moving from Richmond to Muncie, Indiana in the mid 1960's, she became secretary at Hazelwood Christian Church in Muncie. She retired from her work at Hazelwood after more than twenty years and remained a dedicated member of the church throughout her lifetime.
She was an avid reader, enjoyed cooking and baking, travel, with a particular interest in Egypt, keeping up with current events and spending time with friends and family. She was known for her spirit, spunk and vitality.
She is survived by three children, Mary Ann Creasy (husband, Marlin), Muncie; Terry Minor (wife, Deborah), Atlanta, Georgia; and Tim Minor (wife, Kris), Barrington, Illinois; thirteen grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren, two nieces and a nephew.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Charles Minor (1974), and her second husband, Thomas Strauch (1996), a sister Shirley Haley (Bill) and an aunt, Ina Bookout Smail (George)
Private Graveside Services will take place at Elm Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.
Published in The Star Press from May 23 to May 24, 2020