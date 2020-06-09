Wanda Nemyer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Nemyer

Albany - Wanda Nemyer, age 83, Albany, died Tuesday June 9, 2020 at home following an extended illness. Born in Muncie on Labor Day, September 7, 1936, she was a lifelong resident of Delaware County and a 1954 graduate of Selma High School. Wanda worked for Marsh Supermarkets over thirty years before retiring in 2003. She enjoyed traveling to Nashville, Indiana, watching drag racing & golf, and word search puzzles.

Survivors include her son: Kevin (Jeannie) Nemyer, Albany; daughter: Amy (M. Zane) Ross, Albany; two grandchildren: Mark (Meghan) Nemyer and Jake (Sheena) Nemyer; seven great-grandchildren: Dane Baker, Gage Baker, Kade Nemyer, Clair Murrell, Grayson Nemyer, Nash Nemyer, and Rhodey Nemyer; her beloved cat: Ezmereldah Grace.

She was preceded in death by her daughter: Sherri Nemyer; parents: Merrill & Marceil Tharp; granddaughter: Shannon Nemyer, and great-granddaughter: Ayla Murrell.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved