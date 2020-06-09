Wanda Nemyer
Albany - Wanda Nemyer, age 83, Albany, died Tuesday June 9, 2020 at home following an extended illness. Born in Muncie on Labor Day, September 7, 1936, she was a lifelong resident of Delaware County and a 1954 graduate of Selma High School. Wanda worked for Marsh Supermarkets over thirty years before retiring in 2003. She enjoyed traveling to Nashville, Indiana, watching drag racing & golf, and word search puzzles.
Survivors include her son: Kevin (Jeannie) Nemyer, Albany; daughter: Amy (M. Zane) Ross, Albany; two grandchildren: Mark (Meghan) Nemyer and Jake (Sheena) Nemyer; seven great-grandchildren: Dane Baker, Gage Baker, Kade Nemyer, Clair Murrell, Grayson Nemyer, Nash Nemyer, and Rhodey Nemyer; her beloved cat: Ezmereldah Grace.
She was preceded in death by her daughter: Sherri Nemyer; parents: Merrill & Marceil Tharp; granddaughter: Shannon Nemyer, and great-granddaughter: Ayla Murrell.
Cremation was chosen. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Condolences and other expressions of sympathy may be given at www.MeachamFuneralService.com.
Published in The Star Press from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.