Wanda Pickering
Yorktown - Wanda Lee Halbert Armstrong Pickering, 88, stepped into eternity with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at IU Ball Memorial Hospital in Muncie after a brief illness. She was born February 18, 1931 into the home of Denver and Geneva (Lykins) Halbert of Muncie, IN and graduated from Yorktown High School in 1948. She also attended Ball State University and was known for her fantastic cooking and love of bird watching. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends from high school, traveling and was a volunteer poll worker for over fifty years.
She married Harvey E. Armstrong Jr., raised her family and managed the office of Armstrong's Auto Electric. Their children are: David (Alexis) Armstrong of Muncie; Jo Anne Sullivan of Muncie; Jill (Bill) Young of Anderson; Julie (Tim) Peters of Kimberling City, Missouri; Marc (Mary Ellen) Armstrong of Anderson; Matthew Armstrong of Yorktown; Heather (Matthew) Thompson of Fishers. She was subsequently the beloved wife of Clyde E. Pickering with whom she shared the love of three step-sons; Jim, Ernie and Rick Pickering.
In 1984, she created her own travel company called Pilgrims Progress which visited sites of faith. She then managed the office and conducted tours for Overland Tours in Daleville, where she and Clyde made happy memories as they traveled the country with many faithful friends.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Norma Halbert Dash, and her husband, Clyde E. Pickering.
Her life long love was sharing her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ, and her joy was raising her seven children and one granddaughter, Victoria Armstrong. Additionally, she is succeeded by nine other grandchildren, Ryan Caudill, Aaron Caudill, Lora Armstrong, Joshua Peters, Justin Peters, Elli McCormick, Aidan Thompson, Collin Thompson, and Sumner Thomson. She is also survived by six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Wednesday July 10, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Parson Mortuary, 801 West Adams Street, Muncie, IN 47305. Services for Wanda will be held Thursday July 11 at 1 p.m. with public visitation from noon until time of service at the funeral home, with Pastor Ron Halbert officiating and Pastor Rick Bowen attending with special remarks. Burial will follow at Elm Ridge Cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you for the excellent care Wanda received at IU Ball Memorial Hospital and Hospice. They ask that any memorial donations be made to IU Ball Memorial Hospice, 2401 W. University Ave, Muncie, IN 47305, or to Victory Temple, 3708 W. 26th Street, Muncie, IN 47302.
Published in The Star Press on July 9, 2019