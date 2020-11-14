1/1
Wanda Quinn-Isenbarger
Wanda Quinn-Isenbarger

Muncie - Wanda Quinn - Isenbarger, 97, passed away on Wednesday Nov 4th, 2020.

Wanda was born May 21, 1923 in Muncie, IN to Glen and Emma (Wilson) Hayden. She was a resident of Muncie her entire life. Wanda graduated from Burris High School in 1941, from Stephens College in Columbia, MO in 1943 and from Indiana University School of Business in 1945. She was a member of Pi Beta Phi Sorority.

Since 1937, she has been a summer resident of Lake Wawasee, IN. For 40 years, she was a winter resident of Lauderdale by the Sea, FL and later Naples, FL.

She was a member of the Delaware Country Club, the Tippecanoe Country Club, the Columbia Club, and the Hazelwood Christian Church. Wanda was a volunteer for the Ball Hospital Auxiliary and at one time a board member. She had an active interest in the YWCA and their water aerobics program. She had been on the board of the YWCA Camp Sing-A-Long.

Wanda's first husband, Harold Quinn died in 1994, second husband Jack Isenbarger died Oct 26, 2019. She is survived by two sons, Jeff Quinn (wife Clare), Carmel, In. Brad Quinn (wife Cindy), Indianapolis, IN; five grandchildren, Pat, Kelly, Michael, Hayden and Allie; one great grandchild - Patrick. Also surviving are three stepsons, John Isenbarger, Fishers, IN, Thomas Isenbarger (wife Cindy), Plymouth, IN, Phillip Isenbarger (wife Jenny), Zionsville, IN.; 7 step grandchildren, and 6 step great grandchildren; friend and caregiver, Charlene Brannon.

A private memorial service and internment, conducted by Rev. Dr. Ronald Naylor, will be scheduled in December.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com.




Published in The Star Press from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
