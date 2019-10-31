Services
Elm Ridge Funeral Home & Memorial Park
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN 47304
(765) 288-5061
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home
4600 W Kilgore Ave
Muncie, IN
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Elm Ridge Funeral Home
4600 West Kilgore Avenue
Muncie, IN
View Map
Wayne Doug Walker


1946 - 2019
Wayne Doug Walker Obituary
Wayne Doug Walker

Yorktown - Wayne Doug Walker, 73, passed away Wednesday morning, October 30, 2019, at Yorktown Manor.

He was born Friday, October 11, 1946, in Muncie, the son of Clarence Eugene and Ruby Ruth (Runyon) Walker. Doug was a graduate of Desoto High School. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, bowling, working jig-saw puzzles, and he loved the cookouts with family. Doug attended Full Gospel Tabernacle. He was proud to have been sober for over twenty-one years.

Survivors include his wife of thirty-four years, Grace Ann (Logan) Walker; son, Kevin D. (wife, Lisa) Walker; daughter, Emily Walker; two brothers, Steven (wife, Nellie) Walker, and Richard (wife, Joanna) Walker; five grandchildren, Tiffany Walker, Omega Walker, Taylor Bradford, Sierra Wehmanen, and Kiri Coughlin; one great-grandson, Warren Anderson III; and several nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Eugene and Ruby Ruth Walker.

Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Elm Ridge Funeral Home, 4600 West Kilgore Avenue, Muncie, Indiana 47304. Burial will follow in Elm Ridge Memorial Park.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday at Elm Ridge Funeral Home.

Online condolences to the family may be sent to www.elmridgefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Star Press from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019
