Wayne E. Mader
Dunkirk - Wayne Eugene Mader, 84, of Dunkirk, IN, went home to the Lord on Friday, March 22nd, 2019 after a sudden illness at Lutheran Hospital in Ft. Wayne, IN. Wayne was born in Muncie, IN, on September 15, 1934 a son of the late Minnie Lou (Owens) and Herschel Mader. Wayne graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1952. He later received his Associates Degree in Agriculture from Ivy Tech University. Wayne was a Master Sergeant in the US Air Force where he proudly served 21 years as an aviation mechanic, weight and balance engineer, and a typhoon chaser while stationed at Guam. He was a member of the Dunkirk American Legion Post 227 in Dunkirk, IN. Wayne loved traveling, woodworking, camping and spending time at his lake cottage with his family. Wayne was a member of the Sugar Grove United Methodist Church and an avid Indiana Pacers fan. Wayne is survived by his lovely wife Mary A. (Nauman) Mader whom he shared 51 fun loving years; sons, Danny Sollars (wife Kathy), Rex Sollars, daughter, Joy Westlake (husband Dace) Mumbower, brother, Harold Mader (wife Ruth), sister, Rosalie Petro (husband Phil), sister-in-laws, Lila Baker, Cathy Nauman, Kay Mader, Marguerite Mader, grandchildren, Jake Sollars (wife Megan), Lydia Staton, Matt Mader (wife Keri) Zain Westlake, Austin Bullock (wife Kendra), Carson Mader, Daysha Mumbower, 9 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, son Mark Mader and brother Glen Mader. Friends are invited to call Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 4-8 PM at MJS Mortuaries - Dunkirk Chapel. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Sugar Grove United Methodist Church in Redkey, IN, with Pastor Scott McClain officiating. Burial will follow in Hawk Cemetery in Yorktown, IN. Military Honors will be presented by the Dunkirk American Legion Post 227 and the US Air Force. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Sugar Grove united Methodist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to MJS Mortuaries - Dunkirk Chapel.
Published in The Star Press on Mar. 26, 2019