Wayne L. Metsker
Losantville - Wayne Lee Metsker, 78, of Losantville passed away peacefully September 30, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at IU Ball Memorial Hospital after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease.
Wayne was born January 11, 1941 in Losantville, IN, son of Owen and Clara (Lamb) Metsker. He worked for the United States Postal Service in Modoc as a rural letter carrier until retirement in 2006. Wayne previously worked for Dana Corporation and ran Metsker's Texaco in Losantville with his brother, Arthur. He was a veteran of the Indiana National Guard. Wayne was a member of the Losantville Antioch Christian Church. Wayne served as a volunteer fireman at West Union Township and enjoyed Indy and NASCAR racing, having worked at the Indianapolis, Winchester and Michigan Motor Speedways.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carolyn (Lindsey) Metsker; daughter, Melanie Oakerson; grandson, Devin Metsker and great-grandson, Jayden Metsker. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Janice Metsker; niece, Patty Mosier; nephew, Larry Metsker; great-nieces, Lynette and Jordyn; and great-nephew, Patrick (Mechelle) and a very special friend, Jim Williams.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Metsker.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the Losantville Antioch Christian Church, Losantville, IN with Jerry Bowlin officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. Friday, October 4 at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service in New Castle. In Lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be sent to , PO Box 4777, New York, NY 10063 or Gideon International, The Gideon's International, P.O. Box 751, New Castle, IN 47362. You may express condolences or share a memory of Wayne at www.hinsey-brown.com.
Published in The Star Press on Oct. 3, 2019