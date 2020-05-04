|
|
Wayne Lee Fisher
Winchester - 84, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond with his wife Barb at his side. He was born November 19, 1935 the son of Ralph W. and Nova M (Culy) Fisher.
Wayne graduated from Winchester High School in 1953 and then served in the U.S. Navy in the Seabees. He owned and operated Fisher Electric doing excavating, electrical and plumbing contractor work, and HVAC. He served 50 years for the White River Township Volunteer Fire Dept. and was a 50 year continuous member of the American Legion.
He loved camping, fishing, flying model airplanes and spending time with his family and grandson, Canden.
Wayne is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara F. (Sickels) Fisher; a son, Justin Wayne Fisher of Virginia; grandson, Canden Oryan Fisher of Virginia; and a brother, Jon C. Fisher of Winchester.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no services per Wayne's wishes.
Memorial contributions may be made to the animal shelter of your choice in Wayne's memory.
The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory Washington Street Chapel is handling the arrangements
Published in The Star Press from May 4 to May 6, 2020