Services
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN 47305
(765) 288-6669
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Lee Fisher


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wayne Lee Fisher Obituary
Wayne Lee Fisher

Winchester - 84, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Reid Health in Richmond with his wife Barb at his side. He was born November 19, 1935 the son of Ralph W. and Nova M (Culy) Fisher.

Wayne graduated from Winchester High School in 1953 and then served in the U.S. Navy in the Seabees. He owned and operated Fisher Electric doing excavating, electrical and plumbing contractor work, and HVAC. He served 50 years for the White River Township Volunteer Fire Dept. and was a 50 year continuous member of the American Legion.

He loved camping, fishing, flying model airplanes and spending time with his family and grandson, Canden.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 40 years, Barbara F. (Sickels) Fisher; a son, Justin Wayne Fisher of Virginia; grandson, Canden Oryan Fisher of Virginia; and a brother, Jon C. Fisher of Winchester.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no services per Wayne's wishes.

Memorial contributions may be made to the animal shelter of your choice in Wayne's memory.

The Meeks Mortuary and Crematory Washington Street Chapel is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.meeksmortuary.com
Published in The Star Press from May 4 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wayne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
Download Now